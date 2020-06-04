WFP Caribbean COVID-19 Situation Report #1 (2 June 2020)

COVID-19 In Numbers

403,500 people are estimated to be severly food insecure out of a total of 1.7 million food insecure in 17 Caribbean countries and territories.

1,763 people affected by the virus across 22 countries and territories.

536 active cases; 85 deaths; 1,142 recovered

21 countries with borders closed and/or lockdown policies in place.

Highlights

• WFP led a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) COVID-19 livelihoods and food security impact survey throughout the Caribbean, attracting 4500+ responses across 19 countries.

• WFP and the Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) co-lead the Caribbean COVID-19 Logistics Cell.

• WFP is preparing to support the governments of Dominica and Saint Lucia with cash transfers through national social protection programmes.

Situation Update

• 20 governments in the region covered by the WFP Caribbean Office have temporarily closed their borders or suspended incoming passenger travel. At least 19 countries and territories have imposed internal movement restrictions and ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses.

• Restrictions on movement and closure of borders has had a severe impact on important economic sectors, like tourism, causing widespread loss of jobs/income and livelihood disruptions. This, in turn, has impacted access to food, particularly for the poorest communities.

• With the widespread closure of schools, many vulnerable school children are no longer receiving school meals.

• At least 16 countries have announced or implemented social protection measures to respond to the impacts of COVID-19. Out of these, at least 10 countries have modified ongoing programmes through top-up transfers to existing beneficiaries and/or expansion to new beneficiaries. The other 6 countries have introduced new programmes.

• With an active hurricane season forecasted, which commences in June, there are concerns about how countries and vulnerable populations will be able to cope should there be an event that could further impact food security and livelihoods in the region.

• The UN sub-regional team for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean launched a multisectoral response plan to COVID-19, appealing for USD 30 million of which approximately USD 10 million correspond to WFP requirements.