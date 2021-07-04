Tropical Storm Elsa Situation Report No.2 as of 4:00pm on July 3, 2021

Watches and Warnings for CDEMA Participating States

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Southern portion of Haiti

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The coast of Haiti north of Port Au Prince

Jamaica

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cayman Islands

SITUATION

Elsa upgraded around 7:45 am (AST) on Friday July 2, 2021. Elsa impacted Barbados with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph, with higher gusts. Elsa continued its path west-northwest near 28 mph (44 km/h) and passed near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands. Elsa moved across the eastern Caribbean Sea on July 2, and on its present track, TS Elsa will move across the southern Hispaniola and Jamaica today into Sunday. Cayman Islands and Cuba may experience heavy rains on Sunday and into Monday.

Caribbean Institute For Meteorology And Hydrology (CIMH) Analysis

CIMH is providing special weather interpretation of the current and forecasted tropical weather affecting the Caribbean region. CIMH is not an official forecasting agency.