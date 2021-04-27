Survey On Impact Of Volcanic Ash On Farmers

BY JOY-ANN GILL | APR 27, 2021 | MINISTRY NEWS

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will be conducting a survey to assess the impact of ash fall from La Soufrière Volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the farming community in Barbados.

As part of the effort, officers from the Ministry will be out in the field from Thursday, April 29, to Monday, May 3, collecting data from farmers on any damages or losses they may have experienced as a result of the volcanic activity, over the past few weeks.

For further details, or to express an interest in participating in the Ministry’s survey, farmers are asked to contact Mr. Damian Coppin at telephone number: 535-5138.

They may also share any comments by sending an e-mail to: planning@agriculture.gov.bb and/or outreach@agriculture.gov.bb.

