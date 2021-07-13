Support Drive-Through For Victims Of Hurricane Elsa

The Ministry of Labour and Social Partnership Relations has partnered with the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) to assist those affected by the passage of Hurricane Elsa on July 2.

As such, the Corporation, located at Pine, St. Michael, will host a Drive-Through to aid the easy drop off of items, by the public.

While the initiative has already resulted in the drop off of some 85 boxes of items, which will soon be delivered to Barbadians, the Ministry is making a further appeal for persons to give generously.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the Third Sector, will aid CBC in hosting the Drive-Through and Drop Off on Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The two-day event will allow persons to visit the CBC carpark facilities and make donations of several kinds, during the specified times.

Among the items which may be dropped off are: toiletries, cleaning supplies, household supplies, food, children’s toys, books and clothing.

The public is also asked to note that donations of these and other items on the Ministry of Labour’s website, can still be delivered to the following locations and at these times: Red Cross Headquarters in Warrens, St. Michael, Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Salvation Army Reed Street, St. Michael, Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and at the Lighthouse Centre, Speightstown, St. Peter, Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Donors are reminded that items for the hurricane relief effort should be of good quality. For instance, food items should not be expired, while clothing and toys must be in good condition.

Persons or companies with bulk items, for example mattresses, tables, chairs or roofing materials, and without transportation, may call the Barbados Defence Force at 536-2214, 536-2216 or 536-2228, to arrange for the collection of these items. Alternatively, they may email the Duty Operations Officer at: ops_officer@bdf.gov.bb.