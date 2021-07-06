Statement on the Hurricane Elsa Relief Effort

On Saturday, July 3, Prime Minister Hon. Mia Amor Mottley announced that Government would be working with the Third Sector in the relief effort to address needs occasioned by the passage of Hurricane Elsa. This is specific to in-kind (non-cash) donations.

Government will be working with service clubs (Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis and Optimist), faith-based organisations (The Salvation Army, the Seventh-day Adventist Church, the HUB of the Roman Catholic Church, and the Anglican Church), and the Barbados Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (BANGO) in this effort.

Collection centres are located at the Red Cross Headquarters in Warrens, St. Michael; the Salvation Centre Reed Street facility in the City; and the Salvation Army Lighthouse Centre in Speightstown. These centres are ready to receive donations.

A drive-through/drop-off facility will be established at the CBC. We will inform the public as soon as this facility becomes operational.

Collection of large items (mattresses, appliances, etc.) will be done by officers of the Barbados Defence Force.

The general areas of need are building supplies, household supplies, toiletries, cleaning supplies, clothing and foodstuff.

The immediate priority areas are mattresses and clothing.

We appeal to individuals and businesses to give generously to alleviate the suffering and pain caused by the losses inflicted by Hurricane Elsa. Let us be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers at this difficult time.