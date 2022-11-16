Situation Report - Hurricane Nicole and Lisa (s at 14 November, 2022)

The following was provided by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Bahamas as at 14 November, 2022:

Effective November 10th at 5:00 am the all clear was given for all of the North Western Islands – Abaco, Bimini, Grand Bahama, New Providence and Eleuthera

Effective 6:00 PM November 10th the NEOC was deactivated

Bimini, Eleuthera, Abaco, New Providence and Bimini suffered minimal damage

The islands experienced some flooding from the King Tide but this quickly receded

Eleuthera the “Glass Windows Bridge” was closed due to the tide surge but this has since been re-opened

The shelters in Bimini were empty

Overall, very minimal damage to report; everything has returned to working order

