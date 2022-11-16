Situation Report - Hurricane Nicole and Lisa (s at 14 November, 2022)

The following was provided by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Bahamas as at 14 November, 2022:
- Effective November 10th at 5:00 am the all clear was given for all of the North Western Islands – Abaco, Bimini, Grand Bahama, New Providence and Eleuthera
- Effective 6:00 PM November 10th the NEOC was deactivated
- Bimini, Eleuthera, Abaco, New Providence and Bimini suffered minimal damage
- The islands experienced some flooding from the King Tide but this quickly receded
- Eleuthera the “Glass Windows Bridge” was closed due to the tide surge but this has since been re-opened
- The shelters in Bimini were empty
- Overall, very minimal damage to report; everything has returned to working order
Click HERE for more information.