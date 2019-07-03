03 Jul 2019

Roadmap for integrated climate risk management: Climate risk in Barbados' renewable energy sector

Report
from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.52 MB)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Natural disasters and their associated damages severely impact people around the world every year. Increases in exposure and vulnerability at a global level, linked to the multiple concurrent trends such as climate change, population growth and globalisation of supply chains are making it imperative to find strategies to manage disasters more holistically.

Integrated Climate Risk Management (ICRM) is an approach to dealing with the risk and manifestation of climate-related disasters.

It is characterised by a holistic perspective with regards to the various components of risk management. ICRM differs from previous concepts in the disaster management paradigm that focused almost exclusively on response, and didn’t pay significant attention to opportunities to reduce the incidence or potential impact of climate disasters.

This roadmap is developed from work undertaken on ICRM through the “Advancing Climate Risk Insurance plus” (ACRI+) proejct implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and the Munich Climate Insurance Initiative (MCII). In Barbados, the ACRI+ project is working with stakeholders to improve the resilience of existing and future renewable energy generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure to climate and disaster risks.

The roadmap focuses on opportunities for risk transfer, particularly through insurance mechanisms in the Barbados solar photovoltaic (PV) sector. Risk transfer instruments, such as insurance, are increasingly being used by governments, business and households to reduce the immediate and long-term losses associated with extreme weather events. The potentially catastrophic nature of climate risks in the Caribbean, particularly in the context of climate change, means that risk transfer is likely to play an important role in building resilience. This is enabled by the design of appropriate financial instruments, including insurance.

Currently, there are significant barriers to scaling up risk transfer in the renewable energy sector. The roadmap identifies some of the major such barriers, and suggests actions and recommendations that could be followed to address them. It considers the roles of different actors, including the insurance industry and government, in scaling up renewable energy technologies in a manner that considers and integrates risk management principles.

The roadmap makes recommendations about immediate, short, medium and long-term actions primarily related to scaling up the potential role of risk transfer in integrated climate risk management in the Barbados solar PV sector.

