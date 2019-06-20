20 Jun 2019

More Praise For Field Medical Facility

Government of Barbados
by Julia Rawlins-Bentham

Barbados has been described as a leader in the Caribbean for its establishment and development of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) Field Medical Facility (FMF).

Over the last two days, several agencies and organizations visited the campsite at the Biabou Playing Field in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where the facility is presently participating in Exercise Tradewinds 2019.

Pan-American Health Organization’s (PAHO) Operations Coordinator of the Emergency Medical Team of Costa Rica, Dr. Milton Salazar Acuña, also visited the campsite.

He stated: “Barbados has made a big, big effort in doing things right and should be proud of all the good things that they are doing. They are leading the Caribbean region in this aspect.”

He said the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO) and PAHO proved to be a good guide for Barbados’ emergency medical team to follow.

“I can see the triage area, the treatment area and the gynaecological area, and most of the standards are met, which is very important for the region,” he remarked.

Dr. Acuña added that the region could be struck by a disaster at any time, and it was of vital importance to have the readiness to help with the humanitarian effort throughout the region and Barbados.

The Operations Coordinator also noted that the idea was, in the future, every country would have its own medical facility or medical team with standards that are set by the WHO and PAHO, so that if they are affected they could respond, and be assisted by other countries.

“Everybody can enhance the capabilities of immediate medical treatment throughout the region,” he said.

The FMF also received visits from Deputy Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, officials from USAID, the Canadian Forces, United States of America Coast Guard, the National Emergency Management Organization of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the island’s Red Cross. (BDF Field Medical Facility)

