Hurricane Elsa Situation Report No.1 as of 5:00pm on July 2, 2021

Hurricane Elsa Impacts CDEMA Participating States

Location: 14.2N 63.7W

180 miles or 290 km WNW of St. Vincent

Moving: W at 30mph

Min pressure: 991 MB...29.27 inches

Max sustained: 85 MPH...140 KM/H

SITUATION

At 500 PM the center of Hurricane Elsa was located near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 63.7 West. Elsa is moving toward the west near 30 mph (48 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday (July 3). A west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected Saturday night and Sunday (July 4), followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday (July 5). On the forecast track, Elsa will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on July 2 and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and Monday.