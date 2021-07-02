Barbados + 4 more
Hurricane Elsa Situation Report No.1 as of 5:00pm on July 2, 2021
Hurricane Elsa Impacts CDEMA Participating States
Location: 14.2N 63.7W
180 miles or 290 km WNW of St. Vincent
Moving: W at 30mph
Min pressure: 991 MB...29.27 inches
Max sustained: 85 MPH...140 KM/H
SITUATION
At 500 PM the center of Hurricane Elsa was located near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 63.7 West. Elsa is moving toward the west near 30 mph (48 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday (July 3). A west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected Saturday night and Sunday (July 4), followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday (July 5). On the forecast track, Elsa will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on July 2 and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and Monday.