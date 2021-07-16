Barbados
Elsa Relief Fund Now Accepting Donations
BY JULIE CARRINGTON | JUL 15, 2021
Barbadians and those living in the diaspora are encouraged to give generously to the Hurricane Elsa Relief Fund to assist hundreds of fellow Barbadians to get back on their feet.
The account, set up at the Central Bank of Barbados, is in keeping with a promise made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley more than a week ago to provide financial assistance by way of an account to assist those impacted by the Category 1 Hurricane.
Persons living abroad may transfer funds to:
- Bank of America, 150 W Flager Street, Miami Florida, 33130
- Swift Code: BOFAUS3M or BOFAUS3N
- Account number: 1901452110
- Account name: Central Bank of Barbados
- Swift Address: CBABBBBB
Those desirous of contributing locally may do so via the Online Banking Platform using the following steps:
- Transaction type: Domestic transfer to another bank
- Add beneficiary/transferee:
- Bank: Central Bank of Barbados
- Account number: 243671
- Account type: Chequing
- Enter BDS $ amount
- Transfer
Persons may also remit funds by wire transfer by instructing their bank to debit their account and transfer via RTGS to:
- Bank: Central Bank of Barbados
- Account Name: Hurricane Elsa Relief Fund
- Account number: 243671
Hurricane Elsa impacted Barbados early on Friday, July 2, and, so far, has damaged more than 4,000 houses across the island.
julie.carrington@barbados.gov.bb