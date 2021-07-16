Elsa Relief Fund Now Accepting Donations

BY JULIE CARRINGTON | JUL 15, 2021

Barbadians and those living in the diaspora are encouraged to give generously to the Hurricane Elsa Relief Fund to assist hundreds of fellow Barbadians to get back on their feet.

The account, set up at the Central Bank of Barbados, is in keeping with a promise made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley more than a week ago to provide financial assistance by way of an account to assist those impacted by the Category 1 Hurricane.

Persons living abroad may transfer funds to:

Bank of America, 150 W Flager Street, Miami Florida, 33130

Swift Code: BOFAUS3M or BOFAUS3N

Account number: 1901452110

Account name: Central Bank of Barbados

Swift Address: CBABBBBB

Those desirous of contributing locally may do so via the Online Banking Platform using the following steps:

Transaction type: Domestic transfer to another bank

Add beneficiary/transferee:

Bank: Central Bank of Barbados

Account number: 243671

Account type: Chequing

Enter BDS $ amount

Transfer

Persons may also remit funds by wire transfer by instructing their bank to debit their account and transfer via RTGS to:

Bank: Central Bank of Barbados

Account Name: Hurricane Elsa Relief Fund

Account number: 243671

Hurricane Elsa impacted Barbados early on Friday, July 2, and, so far, has damaged more than 4,000 houses across the island.

julie.carrington@barbados.gov.bb