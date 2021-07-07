DEM Reports On Damage From Hurricane Elsa

BY SHEENA FORDE-CRAIGG | JUL 6, 2021 | TOP STORIES

Post Hurricane Elsa media update with Minister of Home Affairs, Information and Public Affairs, Wilfred Abrahams – July 6, 2021. (PMO)

To date, the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) has received 2,372 reports of damage to structures resulting from the passage of Hurricane Elsa, on Friday, July 2.

Director of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Kerry Hinds, gave a report during a post Hurricane Elsa press conference and update from the National Emergency Operations Centre, located at Warrens, St. Michael.

Ms. Hinds noted that the figures given were not finite, as the department’s damage assessment committees were still in the field collecting and compiling their damage and socio-economic reports, and the numbers would be “refined” accordingly.

“We have in total 2,372 problems reported, of which there are 1,333 reports of roof damage; 326 reports of other house damage; total house collapse 145…. In terms of incidents per parish, … overall, we have 475 damage reports in the Christ Church area; in St. Michael 605; in St. George 269; in St. Philip 273; in St. Thomas 127; in St. James 147; St. John 119; St. Joseph 58; St. Lucy 68, [and] St. Andrew 105,” the Director reported. St. Peter has a count of 101 house incidents.

In addition, she mentioned that there were 533 households, which had indicated that they need some type of assistance, in terms of alternate accommodation.

The public is reminded to report any damage to the DEM at telephone number 438-7575.

