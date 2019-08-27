CDEMA Situation Report #1 - Tropical Storm Dorian as of 8:00AM (AST) on August 27th, 2019

o The Tropical Storm Warning for Barbados was discontinued as at 2:00 AM August 27, 2019.

o The small craft warning was discontinued at 6:00AM August 27, 2019

o Preliminary reports from the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) indicate the following:

During the passage of the storm, thirty eight (38) shelters were opened; seventeen (17) shelters were utilised, sheltering one hundred and two (102) persons of which thirty-three (33) were female

Downed power lines in some communities

Fallen trees causing road-blocks in some areas

Minor roof damage to a building in one community

o Assessments are still ongoing

o The Prime Minister has informed that normal operations will resume at 10:00 AM

For the full Situation Report please click here.