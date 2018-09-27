CDEMA Information Note N° 1 - Tropical Storm Kirk - as of 5:00 pm (AST) on September 26, 2018

LOCATION: APPROXIMATELY 260 MILES EAST OF BARBADOS

PRESENT MOVEMENT: WNW AT 18 MPH

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 60 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 998MB

WATCHES AND WARNINGS ISSUED FOR CDEMA PARTICIPATING STATES:

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: Barbados, Saint Lucia, Dominica

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: St. Vincent and the Grenadines

NHC Update

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida, as of 5:00 PM (AST) on September 26, 2018, the center of Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 12.7 North, longitude 55.7 West.

On the forecast track, the center will move over the Lesser Antilles within the Tropical Storm Warning area on Thursday afternoon. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast until Kirk crosses the Lesser Antilles, followed by weakening over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.