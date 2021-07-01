Barbados + 3 more
The Caribbean - Tropical Depression FIVE (GDACS, NOAA-NHC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 July 2021)
- Tropical Depression FIVE is moving west-northwest over the central Atlantic Ocean and on 1 July at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 735 km north-east of the coast of French Guiana and 1,370 km east-southeast of the south-eastern coast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h.
- FIVE is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on 2 July and move into the eastern the Caribbean Sea late 2 July. After that, it will move close to the southern coast of Hispaniola on 3 July.
- On 2-3 July, heavy rain is forecast across the Windward and the southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, Martinique and Saint Lucia.