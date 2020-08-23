Barbados Receives Medical Supplies From The Caribbean Development Bank

Bridgetown, Barbados August 21st, 2020 – Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has officially been handed over to Barbados, funded by a US$3 million donation from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). On August 19, 2020, the official ceremony took place in conjunction with Department of Emergency Management (DEM). As of August 18, 2020, 24 active cases were on the island thus making the handover timely to the COVID-19 response.

Deputy Executive Director of CDEMA Andria Grosvenor said, “The delivery of the PPEs today is a tangible outcome of the leadership and solidarity provided by the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community in steering the region through a novel and challenging crisis, in a manner that have kept our people safe.” She highlighted three (3) underpinning messages wrapped up in the delivery of the PPEs - CARICOM solidarity, enduring partnerships and safety & self-sufficiency which will be important as the region navigates this “extremely active” hurricane season and recommitted CDEMA’s support to its Participating States.

The CDB has worked diligently with national and regional institutions to implement programmes to assist the Caribbean since the start of the pandemic. Director of the Projects Department, Daniel Best explained, “It is important to note that Barbados is not only a recipient of goods, but also serves as the logistical hub for the consolidation and shipment of the PPE purchased under the regional programme. We acknowledge and sincerely thank CDEMA, the Government of Barbados and the various partners, for their role in facilitating the consolidation and distribution of the goods from CDEMA’s Logistics Hub located at the Barbados Port, to 13 recipient countries.”

Barbados was one of 14 countries to receive PPE funded by the CDB. The supplies were made up of 14,000 sets of protective gloves, 9,000 masks, 6,000 gowns, 4,000 googles, 2,000 protective coveralls. The Government of Canada has re-allocated CAD$401,359 from the Targeted Support to CDEMA project, towards the Integrated Regional Logistics Hub.

