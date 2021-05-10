World Vision Bangladesh Annual Report 2020

In Bangladesh, 2020 was a year of twofold crisis. Along with the rest of the world, we dealt with the novel challenges of a pandemic, but we also experienced a disaster within this disaster with cyclone AMPHAN. These emergencies enabled us to rise to the occasion as we mobilised and implemented one of the largest disaster responses. World Vision focused on minimising the devastating impact of the pandemic on children and assisting families affected by the cyclone and floods. It is our pleasure to present this report that documents a part of the evidence for the impact we are making together.

In the face of these challenges, we remain grateful for the resources that enabled us to work in 29 districts across the country through 55 longer-term (15-year) Area Programs (AP) and 45 shorter-term projects. These projects helped us to reach more than 2.9 million people, including 1.2 million of the most vulnerable children with a funding portfolio that exceeded $100 million USD. Our work continues to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and related Government plans in Bangladesh. We have recorded national baselines for all prescribed indicators and will be able to track and gauge progress on an annual basis moving forward.

In addition, we spearheaded efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19:

We carried out social behavior change-based health initiatives that benefited 311,262 children under age 5.

We assisted 6,000 households by finding new avenues for livelihood.

We set up 26 Child Affairs desks at police stations through our advocacy interventions.

In partnership with UNICEF, we reached 34,528 Cyclone Amphan affected people including the most vulnerable women and children, including children with disabilities.

We continued to support children to improve their learning skills by focusing on improving literacy and numeracy. We expanded our presence in the Internally Displaced (IDP) camps in Cox’s Bazar.