The world’s largest refugee camp is on fire

A fire has broken out in Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh. The camp is home to over 600,000 people who live in crowded conditions. The blaze is believed to have started in the late afternoon of Monday 22 March. Photos and videos from the site show huge quantities of black smoke and people fleeing the fierce flames.

Thousands of refugees have lost their homes. Health centres, distribution points and other facilities have also been affected. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is now working to get an overview of the situation and how we can help.

Jamie Munn, who heads up NRC’s operations in Bangladesh, says: “My concerns are with the thousands of Rohingya families who survived the fires today but without the protection of shelter or belongings. NRC continues to reach out to our Rohingya volunteers and refugees throughout the night and plan for our continued response tomorrow.”

We need your support. All funds raised will be used to assist those affected. No amount is too small.