World Refugee Day, June 20th, 20 20 - Everyone can make a difference, every action counts

Highlighting the experiences of women as first responde r s to COVID-19 in Cox ’s Bazar

The first case of COVID-19 was detected in the Rohingya settlements on May 14. Rohingya women have since been on the frontlines responding to the crisis—leveraging their expertise and leadership as change agents to rally their communities and families to promote strong hygiene and physical distancing measures. On World Refugee Day, the Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group seeks to highlight the diverse experiences of refugee women and girls, celebrating their resilience and innovative roles as frontline responders for an effective and inclusive COVID-19 response.

The congested conditions of the camps, restrictions of movement, limited mobile network and lack of income sources all compound to create a dire situation for women and girls in the camps. Women and girls are at heightened risk of gender-based violence, while at the same time facing an increased burden of unpaid care work. Activities by women perceived as “dishonourable” are being cited by refugees as a reason for the COVID-19 outbreak. This increased social stigma against women may lead to increased policing of women. Consultations with communities showed increased anxiety and stress stemming from the COVID-19 situation. Women, as primary caregivers of the sick, older people, and children, are likely to experience trauma and negative mental health impacts due to the virus.

To prevent the spread of the virus, humanitarian activities in the camps have been significantly reduced. Restrictions in the number of humanitarian staff, activities and services, make it harder for Rohingya refugee women, girls and their families to meet their basic life-saving needs. It also hinders their ability to report through complaint and feedback mechanisms the issues, gaps and challenges they face. This restricts women’s access to overall healthcare, including mental health and psychosocial support, sexual, reproductive and maternal healthcare as well as GBV services. Survivors of GBV, pregnant women, femaleheaded households, women with disabilities, older women, female sex workers and transgender populations are particularly impacted by the reduction in services.

Mixed-gender isolation and treatment facilities, and other COVID-19 response activities that are designed without a strong gender-lens will likely to lead to women’s lack of access to isolation and treatment, and higher rates of infection and mortality.

Despite these vulnerabilities, Rohingya women and girls have been instrumental in implementing activities on the ground. Women-led community outreach, women’s participation in community representation, women’s networks and self-organized groups, women volunteers and humanitarian workers have been pivotal in reaching women and girls, in both the Rohingya and host communities. As part of the COVID-19 response and preparedness efforts, these women’s networks, groups and volunteers have been leading community outreach and awareness-raising messaging, information dissemination, consultations, monitoring, and service provision, which is lifesaving given the crisis.

Against this background, on World Refugee Day, the Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group centers Rohingya refugee women and girls—not only as vulnerable during the crisis—but also as powerful change agents.

We, as the Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group, continue to stress the importance of meaningful engagement and enabling women and adolescent girls to directly participate in planning, implementation, monitoring and review of COVID-19 response activities.

Women volunteer, leaders, networks and humanitarians should continue to be supported, while recognizing their position as essential change agents in their communities and households. All actors should bolster existing local women’s rights and gender organizations in the COVID-19 response to ensure continued support towards refugee women and girls.

In celebrating the pivotal role that Rohingya women and girls are playing, it is important to ensure that all women frontline workers have sufficient information, services, tools and safety to engage in efforts to protect themselves and their families.

Everyone can make a difference, every action counts, and without the full participation of Rohingya women and girls, we cannot combat and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19