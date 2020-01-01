Working Report: Evaluation of the NAWG Reports for Monsoon Flood 2019 Coordination, Situation Updates and JNA Report

Accessibility, perceptions, usability, effectiveness and overall feedback

Background

SUBARNA is a national project, aims to develop the assessment capacity in emergency situation. This project is closely working with the humanitarian architecture of Bangladesh to conduct needs assessments to directly contribute to improved evidence based decision making and better responses for disaster-affected populations. SUBARNA is also aiming to create and update tools and methodologies of assessments and building capacity of the GoB and agencies for better assessment through training. The SUBARNA (Supporting Bangladesh Rapid Needs Assessment) project host a national working group for joint needs assessment after disaster named as the “Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG)” which being co-chaired by Department of Disaster Management, GoB and CARE Bangladesh. NAWG formalized and coordinates the preparedness, quality improvement and appropriateness of joint needs assessment for ensuring Joint Needs Assessments are carried out in a timely and appropriate manner using the most up-to-date methodologies and technology as well as capacity of all humanitarian stakeholders enhanced to participate in and contribute to assessment activities.

The overall objective of the NAWG is to harmonize and promote cross-sector needs assessment initiatives for consistent, reliable and timely sex, age and diversity disaggregated data including gender and diversity analysis on humanitarian needs in complex emergencies and natural disasters to strengthen informed decision making and improve humanitarian response that complement GoB response. The specific objective of NAWG: strengthen cross-sector needs assessment coordination and leadership, improve technical support to inter-cluster/sector needs assessment initiatives; increase advocacy, awareness raising and resource mobilization in the area of needs assessment; augment needs assessment capacity building efforts of GoB and humanitarian community and support information management working group and mechanisms in the area of needs assessment

Introduction

The 2019 was an active and fruitful year for NAWG as there are active participation of different organizations toward Needs Assessment Working Group. Though there was some major natural disaster happened in 2019, thus we have the opportunity to work for conducting better preparedness and emergency needs assessment. NAWG secretariat CARE Bangladesh plan to took the opinions and recommendations of the members for better and effective joint efforts for Joint Needs Assessment under umbrella of NAWG. These recommendations will be incorporated into the NAWG plan for 2020.

Heavy monsoon rain in July 2019 caused intense flooding across Northern Bangladesh. Nearly 3 million people are struggling with the impacts of the floods, the worst in two years since the 2017 monsoon flood. The Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) identified the nine most severely affected districts as: Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Sylhet, Sirajganj, Tangail, Sunamganj, Bogra and Bandarban. The Government and humanitarian stakeholders supported affected communities and mobilized resources to provide food and non-food items to people in the affected areas. However, even though, compared to the 2017 monsoon flood, the 2019 flood is not that widespread, it has impacted many districts, and the distress to the people and disruption created is severe and impact may last for a longer period. This is notably since the affected population is largely vulnerable due to geographical location, poverty, prolonged impact of flood 2017 and lack of resilience.

The rapid response implementing agency monitoring and post distribution monitoring reveal that there are still persisting needs at the community level. To have an overview on the effects and impact of the disaster responding agency decided to go for a ‘Post Emergency Response Inter-Agency Joint Needs Assessment’ for modalities of further intervention. The worst affected six districts (Bandarban, Bogra, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Kurigram and Sirajganj) were selected as assessment area. The objective of this assessment is to present the full extent of the monsoon flood 2019 impact, define the current needs, and, in so doing, serve as the basis for designing strategy and guide to prioritized interventions. Since flood starts from July 11, 2019, NAWG team able to prepare and shared 05 flood situation updates and completed JNA phase 01 light which leading to develop Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). This review is to evaluate the feedbacks on NAWG works related to “Situation Update’ and “JNA phase-01 light”. The team is confident that with these continuous support and contributory feedbacks; we would be able to provide more quality “Situation Update” and “JNA report” effectively and timely. We have incorporated this evaluation report with adequate genuine feedbacks and suggestions for further improvement of NAWG works in the future.