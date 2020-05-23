Women lead ActionAid’s response to Cyclone Amphan

As Cyclone Amphan looks set to make landfall, ActionAid has emergency teams on the ground preparing to respond to the super typhoon in the most affected areas of India and Bangladesh.

Women and young people that ActionAid has trained to be first responders during crises and climate disasters, are currently out warning their communities about the approaching storm and helping people to the safety of their community cyclone shelters.

Sara Almer, Humanitarian Director at ActionAid, says:

“Cyclone Amphan could be utterly devastating for the poorest and most marginalised people in Bangladesh and India, who are already battling the threat of Covid-19.

“Heavy rains, flooding, the destruction of homes and farmland, will increase the likelihood of the virus spreading, particularly in densely populated areas like the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. It will also undoubtedly increase the number of lives and livelihoods already lost to this pandemic.

“Now more than ever we must double our efforts to support the poorest communities currently facing a triple threat of hunger, disease and extreme weather.”

How ActionAid is responding to Cyclone Amphan

Disaster risk reduction volunteers and women leaders in coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha are carrying out risk assessments and moving vulnerable families to the safety of local cyclone shelters.

In Kolkata, ActionAid is already working with 5,000 homeless families, 1,000 domestic workers and 2,500 families of informal workers living in slum areas, providing food support as part of the organisation’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Volunteers and women leaders are sharing information to warn about the approaching storm and working in close collaboration with the local authorities to evacuate people to safety.

ActionAid is coordinating support at cyclone shelters, ensuring families have access to food, medicine and separate areas for women and girls.

