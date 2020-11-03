Women at the Forefront of COVID-19 Containment in Cox’s Bazar

Cox’s Bazar – The unprecedented spread of COVID-19 has not spared the world’s displaced communities. In Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, the largest refugee settlement in the world, women leaders are on the frontline responding to the deadly outbreak’s impact on their communities.

In camp settings, misinformation about the disease can spread quickly and hinder women and girls from seeking essential health services. The Women’s Committee – which comprises more than 100 female Rohingya refugee and host community members – is on a mission to change this.

As the health crisis persists, they are playing an imperative role in curbing the spread of the disease in their community through educating others about how to stay safe.

After receiving a training on COVID-19 public health and physical distancing measures, the women have been leading the outreach and awareness-building efforts in the camp and the nearby host community. They have disseminated information about COVID-19 to over 700 women and adolescent girls through COVID-19 awareness sessions in the district.

They were also called on to respond to the first female COVID-19 case in the refugee camp by helping her to make an informed decision about her treatment options in the camp’s health facility and to present the services also available to her family.

In their outreach efforts, the Women’s Committee educates other women, adolescent girls and at-risk groups by offering a safe space where women can get accurate, life-saving information from people they trust on how to prevent the spread of the virus by washing hands properly, when and how to wear a mask, how to check temperatures and advice on physical distancing.

“Now we can better take care of ourselves, our families and our communities,” said one member of the Women’s Committee.

The global spike in gender-based violence experienced often by women struggling in isolation due to COVID-19 is also a risk in Cox’s Bazar. The women have taken an active role in shifting the cultural acceptance of male violence against women. They receive training on how to ensure that protection measures are implemented across all aspects of daily life.

The group also contributes to camp management and humanitarian programming in Cox’s Bazar in which the women participate in providing food and nutrition, shelter management and sanitation services in their community.

Not only are Women’s Committee members making their voice heard in the community but are dedicating themselves to elevating the voices of others through the Women’s Participation Project.

The Women’s Participation Project began in 2015 as part of the 'Safe from the Start' Initiative, managed by the Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Support team at IOM HQ. With the objective to improve women’s participation and representation in displacement, mainstreaming prevention and mitigation of GBV in camp management operations, the Women's Participation Project has been implemented in 9 countries in the last five years including Ecuador, Bangladesh, South Sudan, Somalia and Nigeria.

To find out more on the Women’s Participation Project, visit the Women in Displacement Platform.