WMC-BJ provides services for Bangladesh to deal with very severe cyclonic storm AMPHAN

Source:China Meteorological News Press

On May 19, very severe cyclonic storm AMPHAN in Bay of Bengal continued to gain intensity, with the maximum wind intensity at the center registering scale 17 (58m/s, tantamount to super typhoon scale). According to the forecast of National Meteorological Center (NMC), World Meteorological Center Beijing (WMC-BJ) provided specific meteorological service the same night at the request of meteorological departments of Bangladesh.

According to the forecast of NMC, AMPHAN will bring heavy rainfall to India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan. Torrential rain or heavy downpour will pelt northeastern India and southern Bangladesh.

On the night of May 17, Bangladesh Meteorological Department contacted WMC-BJ Operational Office and required to obtain higher resolution numerical weather prediction products of China Meteorological Administration (CMA) on a real-time basis. WMC-BJ immediately organized NMC experts and opened designated user for Bangladesh on the highly interactive website of WMC-BJ, and provided real-time Fengyun-4 high precision monitoring products, GRAPES-GFS global NWP products, and global refined grid point prediction products of NMC. Prior to that, National Meteorological Information Center (NMIC) and National Satellite Meteorological Center (NSMC) assisted Bangladesh in solving the technical issue of meteorological data reception.

In 2019, WMC-BJ developed custom-made highly interactive website for users, which was applied for Department of Meteorology and Hydrology of Laos. This is the second time that WMC-BJ provided services via this pattern.

Meteorological departments of China attach significance to international cooperation on disaster preparedness and actively provide relevant meteorological services for countries along “Belt and Road” territories. As earlier as 2011, CMA donated satellite data reception facilities to a handful of countries in Asia. In June, 2015, expert team from CMA went to Bangladesh Meteorological Department to carry out on-site technical services. In May, 2018, NMC spearheaded the technical training oriented towards technical experts from Bangladesh. (May. 20)

Relevant resources:

Website of WMC-BJ:

http://www.wmc-bj.net/

Emergency Support Mechanism for International Users of FengYun Satellites：

http://fy4.nsmc.org.cn/service/en/emergency/index.html

CMA global satellite images RSAPP:

http://rsapp.nsmc.org.cn/geofy/?i=0&isPlay=true&speed=2&sat=fy-4a&pro=ge...

&y=80011.25&z=0&area=1&ll=0&county=1&duration=36&interval=1&c=false&cp=0.5&st=&et=&ac=&hide=1&s=1

FY4 Satellite Image:

https://fy4.nsmc.org.cn/mips/index.html?lang=1

CMA-SWFDP-Model Outputs：

http://eng.nmc.cn/swfdp/index/91

CMA Belt & Road (in Chinese) - 5 Day Forecast for Cities on B&R：

http://ydyl.cma.gov.cn/

Editor: Liu Shuqiao