Why scaling up climate adaptation is so critical this year

At the 2016 UN Climate Change Conference, Governments agreed to help vulnerable countries adapt to climate change by 2020. This commitment recognized that global warming is already a stark reality, and while the most effective way to reduce suffering is to reach net zero emissions by 2050, we still have to prepare for its impact. But the climate adaptation finance gap is growing. Following the 2020 Global Climate Adaptation Summit, we explain why it is so crucial to scale up and focus financing so that we get adaptation right.

1. Human suffering is soaring; adaptation can save millions of lives

The climate emergency is already causing mass suffering. In 2019 alone, 396 natural disasters were reported – above the annual average of the last 10 years. Between them, these disasters killed 11,755 people, affected nearly 95 million others and caused approximately US$150 billion in losses. Of the 20 countries most vulnerable to climate change, 13 already received sizable international humanitarian aid last year, and almost all are experiencing violence, instability or armed conflict. The International Federation of the Red Cross predicts that in 2050, some 200 million people could need international humanitarian aid every year— a doubling compared to 2018, partly due to the climate emergency.

The climate crisis is already leading to rising levels of hunger. Disease and infectious diseases will spread more easily. The number of heat-related deaths will soar, especially among older persons. Water disputes will increase, as will displacement by the most vulnerable people seeking water, food and livelihoods. The Institute for Economics and Peace predicts that on our current trajectory, over a third of countries will experience high or extreme levels of water stress by 2040, while almost a quarter of countries will face catastrophic food insecurity.

If we want to prevent a climate-related doomsday scenario of immense humanitarian needs, we have no choice but to work together to find innovative solutions. We must help support those people who are least responsible for climate change but most vulnerable to its impacts.

2. COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for climate-smart recovery

The world is grappling with the pandemic, but as we rebuild our economies and societies we must seize the opportunity to build back better – and differently – by creating a pathway to climate-smart, resilient and inclusive growth. If we fail to do this, the harm caused by the climate crisis will be far greater than the suffering inflicted by COVID-19.

To kick-start the finance for this type of sustainable recovery, Governments may use existing crisis-risk financing instruments by immediately allowing the International Monetary Fund to issue Special Drawing Rights equivalent to at least $500 billion, restructuring outstanding debt obligations and designing new debt-relief packages for poorer countries.

3. Rebalance adaptation financing towards at-risk countries

Climate adaptation financing must be rebalanced towards poor countries most vulnerable to climate change and least able to withstand its shocks. Annual climate change adaptation costs in developing countries are an estimated $70 billion and expected to reach between $280 billion and $500 billion by 2050. But currently, the 15 countries most vulnerable to climate change receive less than 6 per cent of all global multilateral adaptation funding. And even where there is financing, it is not reaching communities who need it most. A study by the International Institute for the Environment and Development calculated that less than 10 per cent of dedicated climate finance reaches the local level. International Financial Institutions should focus more of their analytical, financial and staffing resources on the most fragile places.

4. Acting early saves lives and cuts costs

We’re getting better at predicting the future, so we now have a moral duty to act on the data by shifting towards an anticipatory approach to risk. Greater use of insurance and pre-agreed contingency financing can ensure resources are available to Governments when they are needed. Evidence gathered in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nepal, Philippines, Somalia and elsewhere shows that compared to a reactive response, an anticipatory approach to disasters can yield a 7:1 return on investment over one year and a 3:1 cost-benefit.

This anticipatory approach not only saves more lives, reduces suffering, preserves dignity and cuts response costs, it also protects hard-won development gains and strengthens the resilience of communities facing another storm or flood further down the line. For instance, in Somalia, acting early to a combination of floods, locusts and COVID-19 reduced outbreaks of epidemic-prone diseases.

To generate these returns requires increased investments in early warning systems. Studies show that for every $1 invested in early warning, $9.70 is saved in terms of response and recovery. It makes moral and fiscal sense. The challenge now is to scale up anticipatory action systems and make sure they address multiple hazards, both climate and non-climate related.

5. Climate adaptation requires working together

We must seize this moment to critically rethink our approach to crises and ensure we get ahead of them through collective actions with multiple co-benefits. For instance, in parts of the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, traditional livelihoods such as pastoralism will not be able to support the climate crisis and growing populations. Response must go beyond food aid to include investment in climate-adapted agriculture and access to alternative livelihoods. Projects like this must rest on joint analysis by humanitarian, development and climate institutions, the private sector and others.