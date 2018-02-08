Why Bangladesh Needs a Refugee Compact and Three Big Ideas to Make it Happen

Cindy Huang

Last week, a UN official said that the recent violence against Rohingya has “the hallmarks of a genocide,” underscoring why the plan to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar is shockingly premature. While it is far too soon to discuss returns, it is the right time to plan for the longer-term wellbeing of refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh. Cox’s Bazar, a district of about 2.3 million people, is now hosting 900,000 Rohingya, more than 688,000 of whom have arrived since August 2017. Based on historical experience and the posture of the Myanmar government, including the denied entry of the UN’s Special Rapporteur for human rights and the burning down of villages as recently as December, the vast majority of Rohingya refugees will and should remain in Bangladesh for the foreseeable future.

Key choices that Bangladesh and the international community make in the coming months could lead to very different futures. On the one hand, in 10 years (the average length of time refugeesaround the world have been displaced), Rohingya families could be contributing to the economy through the work they do, the businesses they start, and the goods they consume. Their children could be in school, learning alongside their Bangladeshi peers and getting the early support they need to thrive. On the other hand, Rohingya families could still be confined to settlements, dependent on aid agencies, but without meaningful opportunities to learn, work, and support their families. Cox’s Bazar could suffer from intensified resource degradation and accompanying tension and instability. While there are scenarios in between, the experience of other settlements, such the camp complex in Dadaab, Kenya, demonstrate how difficult it can be to change the established status quo.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has responded admirably by keeping the Bangladeshi border open and facilitating support for refugees’ basic needs amidst Bangladesh’s own domestic challenges. But 2018 is an election year for Bangladesh, increasing the risk that long-term solutions are mischaracterized as extending charity at the expense of citizens. In balancing the messages of generosity to fellow Muslims and recognition of increased pressure on land and other resources in Cox’s Bazar, the government has focused on repatriation in the near-term, despite overwhelming evidence that returns would be neither safe nor voluntary. There seems to be no political win in discussing the reality of protracted displacement.

However, it is possible to navigate these tricky political waters by crafting solutions that benefit Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshis, many who are themselves struggling to escape poverty and marginalization. Contrary to widespread misconceptions, refugees can quickly become economic contributors to their host countries. Even in the short-term, on average, influxes of refugees have a minimal effect on local wages and employment. While refugees pose some costs to host governments such as increased infrastructure wear-and-tear, upfront investments and policy reforms that enable self-reliance—like freedom of movement and the ability to work and access a quality education—help ensure that refugees are “a boon not a burden.”

A promising way forward is a refugee compact that brings together multi-year commitments from the host government and the international community to foster inclusive growth and opportunity for refugees _and _host communities. Designing such an agreement takes significant time, effort, and investment, but the payoff is improved wellbeing and social cohesion in the longer-term. Bangladesh and its partners should explore a compact and consider the inclusion of three ambitious ideas: European Union (EU) trade concessions, migrant worker opportunities, and partnership with China and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Each goes beyond traditional grant-based aid, which is increasingly dwarfed by other public and private flows.