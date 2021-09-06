WHO SEAR: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report Week #34 (23 August – 29 August 2021), 03 September 2021

Highlights

WHO South East Asia Region (SEAR) remains the third most affected WHO Region with 41.1 million cases, after the Americas (83.23 million cases) and European region (64.87 million cases). There was a decrease of 3.1% in new cases globally (n=4 415 822) compared to the previous week. During this period, Western Pacific and European regions reported an increase in new cases, whereas, Americas, South East Asia, Eastern Mediterranean and African regions reported a decrease in new cases.

In week 32, there was a 2.9% decrease in new cases (n=596 456) compared to the previous week in the South-East Asia region. This is largely due to the continuing decline in new cases in Indonesia, Thailand and Bangladesh. However, significant increase in the new cases continue in Sri Lanka, Timor Leste and a few states in India (most notably Kerala and Mizoram) for last several weeks, with high test positivity rate (TPR).