WHO SEAR: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report Week #31 (02 August – 08 August 2021), 13 August 2021

Highlights

South-East Asia Region (SEAR) remains the third most affected WHO Region with 39.1 million cases, after the Americas (78.6 million cases) and European Regions (61.2 million cases).

For the seventh consecutive week, there has been an increase in new cases globally and in week 31, there has been a 3.5% increase (n=4 264 641) compared to the previous week.

During this period, Americas, Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific Region have reported an increase in new cases, while the European and South East Asian Regions reported decrease in new cases, whereas African Region reported similar number of cases compared to the last week.

In week 31 in the SEAR, there has been a decrease of 5.1% in new cases (n=799 225) compared to the previous week.

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been reported in 142 countries across the world and in 10 countries in SEAR; Delta variant is one of the major factors for the current surge of new cases in Thailand, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Nepal.