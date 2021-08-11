WHO SEAR: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report Week #30 (26 July – 01 August 2021), 06 August 2021

Highlights

South East Asia Region (SEAR) remains the third most affected WHO Region with 38.4 million cases, after the Americas (77.2 million cases) and European Regions (60.1 million cases). For the sixth consecutive week, there has been an increase in new cases globally and in the week 30 (26 July – 1 August 2021), there has been a 3.3% increase compared to the previous week. During this period, Americas, European and Africa region have reported decreases in new cases.

In the week 30 in the SEAR, there has been an 8.5% increase in new cases (n=841 753) compared to the previous week. This increase is mainly due to the increase in new cases in Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Thailand. There has been 3% increase in new deaths compared to the previous week and is mainly due to increase in new deaths in Thailand (30%), Indonesia (28%), Sri Lanka (28%), Myanmar (24%) and Bangladesh (19%).

The Delta variant of SARS CoV-2 has been reported in 135 countries across the world and has been reported in 10 countries in SEAR; Delta variant is one of the major factors for the current surge of new cases in Thailand, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Nepal.