WHO SEAR: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report Week #28 (12 July – 18 July 2021) 23 July 2021

Highlights

• South East Asia Region (SEAR) remains the third most affected WHO Region with 36.8 million cases, after the Americas Region (74.7 million cases) and European Region (57.9 million cases). For the fourth consecutive week, there has been an increase in new cases globally with 14.2% increase between weeks 27 and 28. During this period, all WHO regions except Africa and Americas Regions have reported increases in new cases.

• In the SEAR, there has been an increase in new cases (n=829 552) for the third consecutive week. A continuing surge of cases has been observed in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Thailand, causing serious stresses on health care systems and in the availability of medical oxygen.

• More than 507 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given by ten countries in the SEAR, with the majority (406 million doses) in India.

• Meeting of SEA Regional Working Group (RWG) on COVID-19 vaccination was held on 21 July 2021. Partners discussed the provision of coordinated technical support, synergizing financial support, and readiness to use Pfizer vaccines from the COVAX Facility.