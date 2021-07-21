WHO SEAR: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report Week #27 (05 July – 11 July 2021), 16 July 2021

Highlights

• South East Asia Region (SEAR) remains the third most affected WHO Region with 35.9 million cases, after the Americas Region (73.7 million cases) and European Region (57.0 million cases). For the third consecutive week there has been an increase in new cases globally and between week 26 and 27, there is a 12.6% increase. During this period, all WHO Regions except Americas have reported increase in new cases.

• In the SEAR, for the second consecutive week there has been an increase in new cases (n=712 210) between epidemiological weeks 26 and 27. A continuing surge of cases in the Region has been observed in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Thailand – causing serious stress on health care system and availability of medical oxygen.

• More than 465 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given by ten countries in the SEA Region with more than 377 million doses in India alone.