WHO SEAR: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report Week #25 (21 June – 27 June 2021)

Highlights

• South East Asia Region (SEAR) remains the third most affected WHO Region with 34.6 million cases, after the Americas Region (71.8 million cases) and European Region (55.7 million cases). After eight weeks of decline, there has been a 2.7% increase in new cases globally between weeks 24 and 25. During this period, three WHO regions, namely Europe, Eastern Mediterranean and Africa reported increases in new cases and the remaining regions including Americas, South East Asia and Western Pacific reported a decline.

• In SEAR, there has been a decline in cases for the seventh consecutive week, and between weeks 24 and 25, there was a 4.6% decline in new cases. Decline is driven mainly by decline of new cases in India. However,

Bangladesh and Indonesia have reported 50% to 60% increase in new cases compared to the previous week, with high Test Positivity Rate (more than 20%) and serious stress on health care system in large areas.

Myanmar has also reported significant increase in new cases.

• More than 390 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given by ten countries in the SEA Region with more than 323 million doses in India alone.

• Nine countries (Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Timor-Leste) are providing second doses of COVID-19 vaccine