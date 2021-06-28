WHO SEAR: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report Week #24 (14 June – 20 June 2021) 25 June 2021

Highlights

• South East Asia Region (SEAR) remains the third most affected WHO Region with 34 million cases, after the Americas Region (70.7 million cases) and European Region (55.3 million cases). Decline of new cases continue globally for the eighth week and there was a 5.2% decline between week 23 and 24. During this period, European and South East Asia Regions of WHO were reporting decline of new cases, while African Region reported a sharp increase of new cases. Americas, Western Pacific and Eastern Mediterranean Regions reported similar number of cases compared to the previous week.

• In the SEAR, there has been a decline in cases for sixth consecutive week, and between week 23 and 24, there was a 21.3% decline in new cases. Decline in cases is driven mainly by decline of new cases in India.

• More than 340 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given by ten countries in the SEA Region with more than 276 million doses in India alone.

• Nine countries (Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Timor-Leste) are providing second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.