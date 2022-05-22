WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (9-15 May 2022)

Rohingya refugees

• Deaths: No new suspected Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) death was reported in Epi-week 18

• Zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)

• No new case of AWD was recorded – a total of 67 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) positive cases with 5 cultureconfirmed cases in 2022.

Coordination, Planning, and Monitoring

• The COVID-19 vaccination campaign was concluded on 17 May 2022 and 83% of the target population above 18 years of age (total = 429,577) were fully vaccinated by the end of the campaign.

Essential Health Services

• Maternal Mortality:

o In Epi-week 18, no new suspected maternal/WRA death was reported.

o In 2022, a total of 19 confirmed maternal deaths were reported. Death review and verbal autopsy (VA) are conducted by MPMSR (Maternal and Perinatal Mortality Surveillance and Response) review committee.

• A 2-days mhGAP refresher training was organized where a total of 34 (18 female, 16 male) Healthcare Providers have participated, including 14 Doctors, 1 Medical assistant, and 19 Counsellors/ Psychologists.

• Strengthening NCD services: five (05) Upazila Health Complexes received assorted medical commodities - 7 electrocardiogram machines, and 500 pieces of human insulins (WHO).

Infection Prevention and Control:

• Training for 150 IPC Committees was concluded on 12 May 2022; over 300 participants were trained to support the operationalization of committees and sustainability of IPC programs in the health facilities.

Community Health Working Group (CHWG) partners’ update on COVID-19 for the period of 9-15 May 2022:

• Community engagement activities focusing on public health and social measures against COVID-19 are ongoing in the camp and the host population.

• Community health partners are continuing risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) to raise awareness at the community level to increase the uptake of COVID vaccination.