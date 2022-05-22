WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (9-15 May 2022)

Rohingya refugees
• Deaths: No new suspected Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) death was reported in Epi-week 18
• Zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)
• No new case of AWD was recorded – a total of 67 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) positive cases with 5 cultureconfirmed cases in 2022.
Coordination, Planning, and Monitoring
• The COVID-19 vaccination campaign was concluded on 17 May 2022 and 83% of the target population above 18 years of age (total = 429,577) were fully vaccinated by the end of the campaign.
Essential Health Services
• Maternal Mortality:
o In Epi-week 18, no new suspected maternal/WRA death was reported.
o In 2022, a total of 19 confirmed maternal deaths were reported. Death review and verbal autopsy (VA) are conducted by MPMSR (Maternal and Perinatal Mortality Surveillance and Response) review committee.
• A 2-days mhGAP refresher training was organized where a total of 34 (18 female, 16 male) Healthcare Providers have participated, including 14 Doctors, 1 Medical assistant, and 19 Counsellors/ Psychologists.
• Strengthening NCD services: five (05) Upazila Health Complexes received assorted medical commodities - 7 electrocardiogram machines, and 500 pieces of human insulins (WHO).
Infection Prevention and Control:
• Training for 150 IPC Committees was concluded on 12 May 2022; over 300 participants were trained to support the operationalization of committees and sustainability of IPC programs in the health facilities.
Community Health Working Group (CHWG) partners’ update on COVID-19 for the period of 9-15 May 2022:
• Community engagement activities focusing on public health and social measures against COVID-19 are ongoing in the camp and the host population.
• Community health partners are continuing risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) to raise awareness at the community level to increase the uptake of COVID vaccination.