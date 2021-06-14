Bangladesh + 1 more
WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (31 May – 06 June 2021)
Situation Overview
Cox’s Bazar District:
• Host Community - A total of 290 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district from 31 May- 06 June 2021. Currently, a total of 3,002 contacts are in home quarantine as of 06 June 2021.
• FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 31 May- 06 June 2021, a total of 166 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 570 contacts are in home quarantine in the camps and 111 in facility quarantine as of 06 June 2021.