WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (31 May – 06 June 2021)

Situation Overview

Cox’s Bazar District:

• Host Community - A total of 290 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district from 31 May- 06 June 2021. Currently, a total of 3,002 contacts are in home quarantine as of 06 June 2021.

• FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 31 May- 06 June 2021, a total of 166 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 570 contacts are in home quarantine in the camps and 111 in facility quarantine as of 06 June 2021.