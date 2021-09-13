WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (30 August- 05 September 2021)

Situation Overview

Cox’s Bazar District:

• Host Community - A total of 222 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district during 30 August- 05 September 2021.

Currently, a total of 7,196 contacts are in home quarantine as of 05 September 2021.

• FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 30 August- 05 September 2021, a total of 39 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 79 contacts are in home quarantine in the camps and 50 in facility quarantine as of 05 September 2021.