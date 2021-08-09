Bangladesh + 1 more
WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (26 July- 01 August 2021)
Situation Overview
Cox’s Bazar District:
• Host Community - A total of 1,177 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 17 deaths were reported from 26 July- 01 August 2021.
• FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 26 July- 01 August 2021, a total of 120 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 01 death were recorded.
Surveillance, Rapid Response and Case Investigation
COVID-19 Update among Host Population and FDMN/Rohingya Refugees1 (as of 01 August 2021):