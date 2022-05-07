Bangladesh + 1 more
WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (25 April – 1st May 2022)
Rohingya refugees
• Deaths: in Epi-week 17, no COVID-19 deaths Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)
• 05 AWD cases were reported- all culture-confirmed from the host community Coordination, Planning, and Monitoring
• There is a COVID-19 vaccination campaign planned for 7 – 12 May 2022, targeting 116,289 beneficiaries 18 years or older for the first/second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Essential Health Services
• Maternal Mortality: o In Epi-week 16, no maternal/WRA deaths were reported.
• WHO together with the Health Sector agenciessupporting the SARI ITCs will be holding a consultative meeting to identify scalable alternatives to the SARI ITCs as a sustainable approach for the future.
• The Health Sector has completed data collection for rapid analysis of the funding situation with preliminary results due by the following week.
**Community Mobilization **
• Community Health Workers continue with routine household visits and sensitization on COVID-19 prevention.
• IEC materials related to World Malaria Day-related were shared with partners to mark the day under the theme “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives”.