Bangladesh + 1 more

WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (21- 27 June 2021)

Situation Report
Situation Overview

Cox’s Bazar District:

• Host Community - A total of 351 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district from 21- 27 June 2021. Currently, a total of 2,966 contacts are in home quarantine as of 27 June 2021.

• FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 21- 27 June 2021, a total of 158 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 563 contacts are in home quarantine in the camps and 124 in facility quarantine as of 27 June 2021.

