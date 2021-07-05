Bangladesh + 1 more
WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (21- 27 June 2021)
Attachments
Situation Overview
Cox’s Bazar District:
• Host Community - A total of 351 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district from 21- 27 June 2021. Currently, a total of 2,966 contacts are in home quarantine as of 27 June 2021.
• FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 21- 27 June 2021, a total of 158 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 563 contacts are in home quarantine in the camps and 124 in facility quarantine as of 27 June 2021.