WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (20 June - 3 July 2022)

Situation Overview:

The Omicron Variant of the SARS-CoV-2 continues to be the dominant variant accounting most (92%) of the cases in the current wave of infection. By 3rd July 2022, in the South East Asia region, there has been a 20% increase in reported COVID-19 cases compared to previous week. (WHO1)

In Bangladesh, a 53% increase in reported COVID-19 cases compared to previous week has been observed. (WHO1)

In Cox’s Bazar, the testing rate has not improved from the preceding weeks, remaining at less than 1 test/1000 people/week. In the host community, TPR has risen from 5.4% to 10.4% in this reporting period. Similarly, TPR among the refugees rose from 0.4% to 3.4%. Like past disease pattern, most of the cases are mild cases, with no deaths reported in Cox’s Bazar since this resurgence.