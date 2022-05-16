WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (2-8 May 2022)

Rohingya refugees

• Deaths: No new suspected Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) death was reported in Epi-week 17

• Zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)

• One case of AWD wasrecorded – a total of 67 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) positive cases with 5 culture-confirmed cases (all culture-confirmed cases are from the host community) in 2022.

Coordination, Planning, and Monitoring

• The ongoing catch-up COVID-19 vaccination campaign has reached 8,467 beneficiaries (7.3% of the target population) by 2nd day of the campaign.

• The contingency plan for monsoon and cyclones is currently under review with Health Sector and will be finalized by the end of May 2022.

Essential Health Services

• Maternal Mortality:

o In Epi-week 17, one new suspected maternal/WRA death was reported.

o In 2022, a total of 19 confirmed maternal deaths were reported. Death review and verbal autopsy (VA) are conducted by MPMSR (Maternal and Perinatal Mortality Surveillance and Response) review committee.

Community Health Working Group (CHWG) partners’ update on COVID-19 for the period of 2-8 May 2022:

• Community health partners are continuing risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) to raise awareness at the community level to increase the uptake of COVID vaccination.

• IEC materials and FAQs on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign were developed and shared among the partners to leverage community engagement activities in the camp through the Community Health Working Group and Communication for Development network.