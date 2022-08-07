WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (18 July - 31 July 2022)

Situation Overview:

Globally, the number of weekly cases decreased by 9% during the week of 25 to 31 July 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 6.5 million new cases reported (WHO1). In the South-East Asia Region, reported cases declined by 2% decline of 31st July 22. (WHO1)

Nationally, the weekly average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) decreased from 9.7% on week 29 to 6.6% on week 30. The Omicron BA.5 Sub-lineage continues to drive the pandemic in Bangladesh. All the SARS-CoV-2 viruses from samples collected and sequenced in July 2022 were found to be Omicron BA.5. (WHO2)