Bangladesh + 1 more
WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (18 - 24 April 2022)
Attachments
Situation Overview
Surveillance, Rapid Response, and Case Investigation
Rohingya refugees
- Deaths: One new suspected Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) death was reported in Epi-week 15,
- Zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)
- Three new cases of AWD were recorded – a total of 61 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) positive cases in 2022.
Coordination, Planning, and Monitoring
- The catch-up COVID-19 vaccination campaign is planned from 7 – 12 May 2022, targeting 116,289 beneficiaries and the campaign will run in 64 vaccination sites in FDMN/Rohingya Refugee camps.
Essential Health Services
- Maternal Mortality:
➢ In Epi-week 15, 2 new suspected maternal/WRA deaths were reported.
➢ In 2022, a total of 19 confirmed maternal deaths were reported. MPMSR was conducted.
- Second round of piloting of the NCD register and screening register was commenced in two (2) IOM-supported primary healthcare centers on 24 April 2022 with the objective to record NCD screening data of beneficiaries (≥40 years) – will underscore the designing of the final register for the surveillance of NCDs.
- Through a new round of training, 28 (12 female, 16 male) participants were trained on mhGAP working in Cox’s Bazar.
Community Health Working Group (CHWG) partners’ update on COVID-19 for the period of 18 – 24 Apr 2022:
- Community Health Workers continue with routine household visits and sensitization on COVID-19 preventive measures and vaccination.