Bangladesh

WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (18 - 24 April 2022)

Situation Report
Situation Overview

Surveillance, Rapid Response, and Case Investigation

Rohingya refugees

  • Deaths: One new suspected Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) death was reported in Epi-week 15,
  • Zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)

  • Three new cases of AWD were recorded – a total of 61 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) positive cases in 2022.

Coordination, Planning, and Monitoring

  • The catch-up COVID-19 vaccination campaign is planned from 7 – 12 May 2022, targeting 116,289 beneficiaries and the campaign will run in 64 vaccination sites in FDMN/Rohingya Refugee camps.

Essential Health Services

  • Maternal Mortality:
    ➢ In Epi-week 15, 2 new suspected maternal/WRA deaths were reported.
    ➢ In 2022, a total of 19 confirmed maternal deaths were reported. MPMSR was conducted.
  • Second round of piloting of the NCD register and screening register was commenced in two (2) IOM-supported primary healthcare centers on 24 April 2022 with the objective to record NCD screening data of beneficiaries (≥40 years) – will underscore the designing of the final register for the surveillance of NCDs.
  • Through a new round of training, 28 (12 female, 16 male) participants were trained on mhGAP working in Cox’s Bazar.

Community Health Working Group (CHWG) partners’ update on COVID-19 for the period of 18 – 24 Apr 2022:

  • Community Health Workers continue with routine household visits and sensitization on COVID-19 preventive measures and vaccination.

