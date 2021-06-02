Bangladesh + 1 more

WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (17 - 23 May 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Situation Overview

Cox’s Bazar District:

  • Host Community - A total of 432 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district from 17- 23 May 2021. Currently, a total of 3,148 contacts are in home quarantine as of 23 May 2021.

  • FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 17- 23 May 2021, a total of 247 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 805 contacts are in home quarantine in the camps and 113 in facility quarantine as of 23 May 2021.

Related Content