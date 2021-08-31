Bangladesh + 1 more

WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (16 - 22 August 2021)

Situation Overview

Cox’s Bazar District:

  • Host Community - A total of 441 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district during 16- 22 August 2021. Currently, a total of 8,135 contacts are in home quarantine as of 22 August 2021.

  • FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 16- 22 August 2021, a total of 101 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 274 contacts are in home quarantine in the camps and 89 in facility quarantine as of 22 August 2021.

Surveillance, Rapid Response and Case Investigation

COVID-19 Update of Laboratory Confirmed Cases among Host Population

  • As of 22 August 2021, 16,219 COVID-19 cases and 223 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the host community in Cox’s Bazar. Of these, a total of 441 cases were recorded from 16- 22 August 2021.

