WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (16 - 22 August 2021)
Situation Overview
Cox’s Bazar District:
Host Community - A total of 441 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district during 16- 22 August 2021. Currently, a total of 8,135 contacts are in home quarantine as of 22 August 2021.
FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 16- 22 August 2021, a total of 101 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 274 contacts are in home quarantine in the camps and 89 in facility quarantine as of 22 August 2021.
Surveillance, Rapid Response and Case Investigation
COVID-19 Update of Laboratory Confirmed Cases among Host Population –
- As of 22 August 2021, 16,219 COVID-19 cases and 223 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the host community in Cox’s Bazar. Of these, a total of 441 cases were recorded from 16- 22 August 2021.