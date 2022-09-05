WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (15 - 28 August 2022)

Situation Overview:

Globally, the number of weekly cases decreased by 16% during the Epi-week of 22 to 28 August 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 4.5 million new cases reported. In the South-East Asia Region, new weekly reported cases declined by 16% decline in week 34 compared to the previous week.

Nationally, the average weekly TPR during this surge has decreased from a maximum of 16.6% in Epi-week 27 to 4.03% in Epi-week 34.

As of 28 August 2022, over 76.4%, 71.1%, and 25.4% of the total population have received 1st, full primary, and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine respectively.

In Cox’s Bazar, the testing rate remained at less than 1 test/1000 people/week. In both the Host and FDMN communities, the decreasing trend in TPR continues. In the host community, TPR decreased to 2.8% in this reporting period (week 33-34) from 9.6% in the preceding reporting period (week 31-32). Similarly, TPR among the refugees1 decreased from 11.4% to 4.1% in this reporting period.