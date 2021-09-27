WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (13 - 19 September 2021)

Situation Overview

Cox’s Bazar District:

• Host Community - A total of 184 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district during 13- 19 September 2021. Currently, a total of 6,423 contacts are in-home quarantine as of 19 September 2021.

• FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 13- 19 September 2021, a total of 51 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 25 contacts are in-home quarantine in the camps and 32 in facility quarantine as of 19 September 2021.