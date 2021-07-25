Bangladesh + 1 more
WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (12- 18 July 2021)
Situation Overview
Cox’s Bazar District:
Host Community - A total of 859 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district from 12- 18 July 2021. Currently, a total of 6,171 contacts are in home quarantine as of 18 July 2021.
FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 12- 18 July 2021, a total of 184 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 977 contacts are in home quarantine in the camps and 163 in facility quarantine as of 18 July 2021.