WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (12-18 April 2021)

Situation Overview

Cox’s Bazar District:

• Host Community - According to the Civil Surgeon’s Office, Cox’s Bazar, a total of 355 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported among the host community in the district from 12 -18 April 2021. Currently, a total of 2,672 contacts are in home quarantine as of 18 April 2021.

• FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - From 12-18 April 2021, a total of 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported. 219 FDMN/Rohingya refugee contacts are in home quarantine in the camps and 67 in facility quarantine as of 18 April 2021.