Bangladesh + 1 more
WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (11 - 17 April 2022)
Rohingya refugees
• Deaths: One suspected Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) death was reported in Epi-week 14,
• Zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)
• No new case of AWD was recorded in Epi-week 15
Coordination, Planning, and Monitoring
• Health Facility Quarterly Monitoring for Q1 (Jan-Mar) has been completed. The findings of the assessment will be shared shortly with respective partners and relevant authorities. Essential Health Services
• Maternal Mortality:
➢ In Epi-week 15, no new confirmed maternal death – In 2022, a total of 16 confirmed maternal deaths were reported. MPMSR was conducted.
• Scabies:
Surveillance has continued.
- Post-training monitoring and follow-up visits are ongoing to the camp health facilities for the healthcare workers trained in clinical case management of Scabies.
- Community health workers continued community engagement on preventing Scabies/ skin diseases as well as referral of the suspected cases.
Community Health Working Group (CHWG) partners’ update on COVID-19 for the period of 11 – 17 Apr 2022:
• Community Health Workers continue with routine household visits and sensitization on COVID-19. The overall decline was reported in terms of suspected COVID-19 cases at the community level.