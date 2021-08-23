WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (09 - 15 August 2021)

Situation Overview

Cox’s Bazar District:

• Host Community - A total of 718 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district during 09- 15 August 2021. Currently, a total of 8,743 contacts are in home quarantine as of 15 August 2021.

• FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 09- 15 August 2021, a total of 100 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 350 contacts are in home quarantine in the camps and 77 in facility quarantine as of 15 August 2021.

Surveillance, Rapid Response and Case Investigation

COVID-19 Update of Laboratory Confirmed Cases among Host Population –

• As of 15 August 2021, 15,778 COVID-19 cases and 212 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the host community in Cox’s Bazar. Of these, a total of 718 cases were recorded from 09- 15 August 2021.