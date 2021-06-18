WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (07- 13 June 2021)

Situation Overview

Cox’s Bazar District:

• Host Community - A total of 162 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district from 07- 13 June 2021. Currently, a total of 2,853 contacts are in home quarantine as of 13 June 2021.

• FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees - During 07- 13 June 2021, a total of 106 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 470 contacts are in home quarantine in the camps and 63 in facility quarantine as of 13 June 2021.